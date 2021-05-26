newsbreak-logo
WATCH: Knicks' Derrick Rose has message for Hawks' Trae Young ahead of Game 2 matchup in NBA playoffs

Cover picture for the articleHawks point guard Trae Young was fiery Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York after hitting the go-ahead shot with 0.9 seconds left and lifting Atlanta to a 107-105 win over the Knicks, and he sent a message during his postgame interview about fans chanting "f--k you" toward him. Asked Wednesday afternoon in a pregame media availability about how he views Young's persona on his Knicks team's home court, New York point guard Derrick Rose did not mince words when discussing how the NBA playoffs should be.

