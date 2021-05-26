McDonald's unveils collaboration with BTS

© Getty Images

McDonald’s on Wednesday unveiled its collaboration with K-pop sensation and boy band BTS that includes new meals and merchandise reflective of the musical group's home country.

The new BTS meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and dozens of other countries starting Wednesday and will continue until June 20, according to a press release from the fast-food giant.

The meal will include a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke, and sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauces.

The dipping sauces will be new to the U.S. They are inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea, where the K-pop stars are from.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” said Big Hit Music, the record label of BTS.

Along with the meal, merchandise will be available for purchase, including a "head-to-toe collection" that "is inspired by some of the craveable, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals."

The collaboration was announced a week after the band released its new single, “Butter.”

Throughout the four weeks the BTS meal is offered, exclusive digital content of the band and special offers will be available on the McDonald’s app.

The company is also releasing a commercial on Wednesday featuring the band’s new song.

The news comes after the fast-food chain experienced a labor shortage. The company announced earlier this month that it would be increasing employees' pay by 10 percent at company-owned restaurants, which account for approximately 650 of its nearly 14,000 U.S. locations.