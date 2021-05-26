PayPal Will Let Customers Withdraw Crypto, Exec Says
"We want them to be able to take the crypto they acquired with us and take it to the destination of their choice," says Jose Fernandez da Ponte. Speaking Wednesday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Jose Fernandez da Ponte told moderator Jeff John Roberts that a withdrawal function is in the works. At present, PayPal does not let users move cryptocurrency holdings off-platform, though it has let customers buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since October 2020.www.coindesk.com