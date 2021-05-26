Illinois Education Association-Backed FMLA Passes Senate Heads to Governor for Final Approval
SPRINGFIELD – House Bill 12 (HB 12) passed the Senate. The bill now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk for his signature. The legislation was drafted by the Illinois Education Association (IEA) and sponsored by Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D-Lombard). HB 12 expands coverage of the Family and Medical Leave Act to thousands of education support professionals across the state. “When this bill becomes law, it will be a huge victory for our education support professionals. They’ll Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com