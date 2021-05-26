newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Illinois Education Association-Backed FMLA Passes Senate Heads to Governor for Final Approval

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD – House Bill 12 (HB 12) passed the Senate. The bill now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk for his signature. The legislation was drafted by the Illinois Education Association (IEA) and sponsored by Rep. Terra Costa Howard (D-Lombard). HB 12 expands coverage of the Family and Medical Leave Act to thousands of education support professionals across the state. “When this bill becomes law, it will be a huge victory for our education support professionals. They’ll Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Senate#State Law#Medical Education#Family Law#House#Iea#Governor#Legislation#Gov Jb Pritzker#Medical Leave#Costa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth Applauds New DOJ Efforts to Prevent and Mitigate Hate Crimes

— U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today applauded U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for taking several steps to improve the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) efforts to prevent and mitigate hate crimes and hate incidents after recent spikes in both anti-Asian and anti-Semitic attacks against Americans. Attorney General Garland’s move to improve federal anti-hate efforts comes after Duckworth asked Garland in March to have DOJ prioritize combatting hate crimes Continue Reading
Mchenry County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Candidate for U.S. Senate Condemns McHenry County's Board, Rips Opponent

SCHAUMBURG, IL. – After not a modest exercise of nationalist zeal and avuncular condescension, a majority of members belonging to a county board in northern Illinois recently resolved to extend a contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to incarcerate non-citizens in federal custody. Near then end of a meeting of McHenry county’s board on May 18 th , notwithstanding objections of order, the board’s chair nevertheless installed a speaker whose refrains of illegality Continue Reading
Presidential ElectionPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin/Duckworth Issue Statements On President Biden's FY 2022 Budget

Durbin Statement On President Biden's FY 2022 Budget WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after President Joe Biden unveiled his Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget proposal: “If America wants to lead in the 21st century, we can’t be afraid of investments in our people. With this budget, President Biden prepares workers for the jobs of the future, rebuilds our infrastructure, Continue Reading
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth Fights For Access To Contraception Exception For Veterans Act

Like many insurers, the VA will only provide three months’ worth of birth control pills to patients at a time. A group of Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday that would allow VA to dispense up to a years’ supply at a time, in an attempt to reduce the likelihood that supplies will run out or refills will be delayed, forcing patients to skip a pill and increase their risk of unintended pregnancy. The Access to Contraception Expansion for Veterans Act would require Continue Reading
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin: An Insurrection Without Consequences Or Examination Is A Dress Rehearsal

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today slammed Senate Republicans’ refusal to support the bipartisan January 6 Commission, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin argued that the bipartisan Commission is necessary in order to prevent Trump loyalists from rewriting the reality of what happened on January 6, 2021, and to honor the brave law enforcement officers Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

2021 Theme Announced For Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs

SPRINGFIELD, IL – A message of unity will be the theme throughout the fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin this summer. “One Illinois” is the theme which will be showcased throughout the 2021 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs. “One Illinois” is aimed at uniting Illinoisans after COVID-19 led to the cancellations of both fairs in 2020. “Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition has long been the force that drives our state forward, and the last 18 months Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Asks Youth/Adults To Apply For Summer Jobs

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is asking youth and adults to apply for summer jobs with the City of St. Louis. Many positions are still open for swimming pools, recreation programs, and labor/groundskeeping. Applicants to these temporary jobs do not have to live in the City of St. Louis to apply. Lifeguards ($15/hr) and lifeguard supervisors ($15.02/hr) are needed for the City of St. Louis to open its seven pools this summer. The City of St. Louis operates three Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Residents Have Until May 31, 2021, To Purchase Remaining Voucher Program Deals

ALTON - Residents have until Monday, May 31, 2021, to purchase any of the remaining Village of Godfrey/Riverbender.com Voucher program deals. Nine participating Godfrey businesses have vouchers left. Riverbender.com Owner/CEO John Hentrich said there are many great voucher deals that remain, and he encourages people to purchase them. Hentrich also emphasized the vouchers are good until August 31, 2021. "This stimulus program has been amazingly successful,” Hentrich said. “There have Continue Reading
Illinois Statewlds.com

Giannoulias Receives Major Endorsement Ahead of 2022 Secretary of State Dem Primary

A former Illinois State Treasurer received a major endorsement to become the next Illinois Secretary of State. The Chicago Tribune reports that Alex Giannoulias won the endorsement of the 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic Chairs’ Association yesterday for the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said he also received 4 other Downstate counties’ endorsements.
Springfield, ILThe Southern

Watch now: Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says eviction moratorium to end by August

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Illinois StatePosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Inside the debate over vaccine patent waivers • Illinois spending $225M to expand U of I's COVID test to schools • Health care laws advance in Springfield

WHAT THE DEBATE OVER VACCINE PATENT WAIVERS MEANS FOR DRUGMAKERS: To help increase access to vaccines in poor countries, the Biden administration recently said the U.S. would participate in World Trade Organization negotiations over waiving intellectual property rights of pharmaceutical companies. The U.S. previously was among wealthy nations opposed to easing patent protections.