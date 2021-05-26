We May Get a Glimpse of Next ‘Boneworks’ Game for Quest Soon

It’s been two and a half years since a new Battlefield game was released, so we’ve been wondering just when we’d see the next entry in EA’s multiplayer shooter franchise. Battlefield V was set during World War II and released in November 2018. Although people seemed to enjoy the game, there was some consternation regarding the smaller amount of initial content available. We still don’t know when or where the upcoming game will be set. And we don’t yet know when it’ll release, either, even if November of this year is probably a good guess. Thanks to Twitter, however, we do know when we’ll know when we’ll see the reveal for the next Battlefield game.