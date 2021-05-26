Deer License Applications for 2021 Now Open in South Dakota
It is that time of year once again. Get with your buddies, family, or avoid them all, and plan where you want to hunt deer in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks announced the opening of applications for the 2021 deer season. Has been the case since 2019, you will be able to apply for two of the six deer seasons: East River, West River, Black Hills, Custer State Park, Refuge, and Muzzleloader. Archery is not included in these draws.hot1047.com