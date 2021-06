Even though Dana White believes Jon Jones is already the greatest MMA fighter of all time, he still thinks Jonny Bones has even more to gain if he became heavyweight champion. Jon Jones is regarded by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. One of the people who grant him this distinction is the boss himself, UFC President Dana White. Despite all their differences, White has consistently given Jones credit for his incredible run in the promotion, which includes never losing a fight by decision or stoppage, essentially being undefeated while fighting the best of the best for over a decade in the UFC.