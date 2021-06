The long arm of the law does not rest, and according to a report from the Westport Police Department, the law won again when it recently caught up with an alleged rental car thief after nearly two decades on the run. According to The Westport Police Department, Officers responded to the initial complaint that a rental vehicle had not been returned all the way back on September 5, 2002. The report stated that a vehicle had been rented from Avis Rental Cars in Westport in August of 2002, and the renter had allegedly not returned the vehicle. The person identified as the renter at the time was identified as Michelle Kinner. Prior to contacting Westport Police, Avis reportedly made requests for the vehicle to be returned.