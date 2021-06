With existing order set to expire next week, congressman says CDC guidance demonstrates ability to safely return to travel. Congressman Brian Higgins says new public health guidance confirms the border between the U.S. and Canada can safely reopen. The congressman, who serves as co-chair of the northern border caucus and the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, is pressing the White House to end the orders banning nonessential travel. Orders have been issued monthly for over a year.