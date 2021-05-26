Cancel
Cameron, NC

Love the porch and the kitchen sink! Circa 1930. Three acres in North Carolina. $100,000

By Michelle Bowers
theoldhouselife.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA diamond in the rough! Love the wrap around porch and how about that kitchen sink! This home was built in 1930. The listing says it is on 2-4 acres in Cameron, North Carolina. Not sure why they can’t specify that. The home features hardwood floors, wide baseboards and a winding staircase. The home has a great kitchen sink and a claw foot tub. There are several outbuildings on the property. Two bedrooms and one bathroom. $100,000.

theoldhouselife.com
Cameron, NC
