Love the porch and the kitchen sink! Circa 1930. Three acres in North Carolina. $100,000

A diamond in the rough! Love the wrap around porch and how about that kitchen sink! This home was built in 1930. The listing says it is on 2-4 acres in Cameron, North Carolina. Not sure why they can’t specify that. The home features hardwood floors, wide baseboards and a winding staircase. The home has a great kitchen sink and a claw foot tub. There are several outbuildings on the property. Two bedrooms and one bathroom. $100,000.theoldhouselife.com