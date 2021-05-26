Cancel
Ubisoft to show off Far Cry 6 next-gen gameplay on Friday, May 28

By Derek Strickland
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ubisoft plans to premiere Far Cry 6 gameplay footage during a special pre-E3 event on Friday, May 28 at 9:30AM PST / 12:30PM EST. Ubisoft hasn't talked much about Far Cry 6 after it was delayed, but that's about to change later this week. The publisher plans to showcase in-game footage of Far Cry 6 possibly running on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware. The game's screenshots look decidedly next-gen, but Ubisoft also confirmed the game is coming to PS4 and Xbox One as well.

