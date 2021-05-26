Shoreline: Off the beaten path: Smokin' Fattys BBQ

Let The Smoke Shop wow you and your family this Memorial Day Weekend with their MDW Takeout BBQ Box! Let’s face it, has The Smoke Shop ever led you astray? Pitmaster Andy Husbands tends to hit the nail on the smoky end every time, and with these BBQ boxes, he’s on his A game. Plus, there’s nothing like a heap of barbecue to add to the Memorial Day festivities. Serving 2-3 or 4-6 people and starting at $68.50 per box, these to-go packages are chock full of smokin good eats, from burnt ends, pulled pork and smoked chicken with Alabama white sauce to cornbread, butter cake and what The Smoke Shop has coined, ‘Pit Beans’ (you’ll have to try ‘em to get the picture). Looking for something green(ish)? Try the collard greens, adorned with thick chunks of bacon, and the sweet n spicy coleslaw (and maybe BYO watermelon to complete the feast). You can order the box online for pick-up at any of the four Smoke Shop locations on Saturday, May 29th from 3:00-5:00pm. Get ‘em before May 26th at 5:00pm so you can fire up the MDW festivities!