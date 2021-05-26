Cancel
Restaurants

Shoreline: Off the beaten path: Smokin' Fattys BBQ

Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a time when many restaurants are closing, longtime restauranter Cameron Snyder has opened a new one. Drawing upon his near 20 years’ experience in the field, some may perceive Snyder’s latest endeavor to be at odds with current issues. However, his track record proves there is a method to what some see as madness.

IN THIS ARTICLE
For Memorial Day: Start off grilling season right with a famed BBQ pork chop sandwich

Summer is quickly approaching, signaling the start of a barbecue season that runs unofficially from Memorial Day through Labor Day. For a small group of us that volunteer at the Barrington High School Chuckwagon concession, our season extends into November if we are lucky. We're out there grilling pork chops for the legendary BHS Chuckwagon BBQ Pork-Chop Sandwich as long as our team's football season lasts.
Food & Drinksaymag.com

Knightfire BBQ Has the Meats

After three visits to Knightfire BBQ, the Searcy trailer owned and operated by Matthew Knight, I feel quite comfortable in putting it in my upper echelon of Arkansas barbeque. Knight’s mastery of smoking the full spectrum of meats has landed him and Searcy smack dab on the barbeque map. If you doubt me, just check out the picture of the glorious meat platter from a recent Friday afternoon lunch with friends.
Austin, TXPosted by
Rick Martinez

6 Can't-Miss Food Trucks in Austin

Austin is the tip of the spear of Texas' most innovative dining trends, and food trucks are leading the charge. So look, summer is nearly upon us and is the perfect time to get your food truck game on, so we've scoped out some of Austin's popular ones for this list.
Phoenix, AZrachaelrayshow.com

Pulled Pork Sandwiches (made in a smoker or on the grill) | Smokin' Hope

This recipe comes from Jonathan Jones, a self-taught pitmaster and the founder of Smokin' Hope—a nonprofit he started to help combat food insecurity in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. It's just one of the barbecue dishes he serves to those in need throughout the downtown Phoenix area. Since late 2018, Jonathan and his team have served over 1200 meals to those in need, free of charge thanks to word-of-mouth donations. You can donate to the cause here.
Elkhart, INWNDU

I Heart Mac & Cheese opens Wednesday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in the Michiana area and love Mac and Cheese, then you are in luck. Wednesday marks the grand opening of the I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in Elkhart. Customers have the option of building their own mac and cheese bowl, or grilled...
Restaurantsbostonchefs.com

Memorial Day BBQ Boxes

Let The Smoke Shop wow you and your family this Memorial Day Weekend with their MDW Takeout BBQ Box! Let’s face it, has The Smoke Shop ever led you astray? Pitmaster Andy Husbands tends to hit the nail on the smoky end every time, and with these BBQ boxes, he’s on his A game. Plus, there’s nothing like a heap of barbecue to add to the Memorial Day festivities. Serving 2-3 or 4-6 people and starting at $68.50 per box, these to-go packages are chock full of smokin good eats, from burnt ends, pulled pork and smoked chicken with Alabama white sauce to cornbread, butter cake and what The Smoke Shop has coined, ‘Pit Beans’ (you’ll have to try ‘em to get the picture). Looking for something green(ish)? Try the collard greens, adorned with thick chunks of bacon, and the sweet n spicy coleslaw (and maybe BYO watermelon to complete the feast). You can order the box online for pick-up at any of the four Smoke Shop locations on Saturday, May 29th from 3:00-5:00pm. Get ‘em before May 26th at 5:00pm so you can fire up the MDW festivities!
Grocery & Supermaketreviewjournal.com

Tips for home cooks to have a smokin’ barbecue season

As backyard barbecue season heats up, we asked local pros to share tips for home cooks. Here’s some of their advice. You don’t need to buy a professional smoker to make good backyard barbecue. But the equipment you use can definitely affect taste. “I use a Traeger grill at home,...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Florida, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Annals of BBQ: Of swank and swagger

It’s May in the Berkshires and some of us are finally digging out that dusty grill or smoker from the far back corner of our garages. For me, every time I drag out my vintage red $5 Weber tag sale special, I instantly recall memories of that legendary tomahawk ribeye for Father’s Day that I single-handedly conquered, or that pasture-raised bone-in pork shoulder that just melted in my mouth after 8 hours of apple smoke. But most of the time, I reflect back on the days when I used to barbecue for a living. Long hours of prepping and hustling BBQ during the South Florida food truck craze in 2009-2010 was not as glamourous as Food Network depicts. I always smelled like I had come from a bonfire and every single article of clothing I owned was spotted with dry rub and grease. A small price to pay for a burgeoning pit master experiencing the rapid rise of a business he never anticipated starting.
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

Summer BBQ ideas with Holy Cow BBQ

LOS ANGELES - On Memorial Day, we take time to honor and respect the Armed Forces - those who have died and those who still serve our country. Memorial Day also marks the kick-off to BBQ season. Rob Serritella With Holy Cow BBQ stopped by Good Day LA to share some delicious BBQ recipes.
Berclair, TXmysoutex.com

Boots & BBQ back in Berclair

Boots & BBQ is back after having been cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sponsored by the Beeville Art Association, the event will be held on the grounds of the Berclair Mansion from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Proceeds from Boots & BBQ are used for the continued maintenance and general upkeep of the mansion.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Canadian smoked meat and pork roll poutine are coming to the Jersey Shore

New Jersey has scores of amazing delis — as NJ.com has faithfully reminded you — but how many places in the Garden State are serving Montréal smoked meat sandwiches?. Berg’s Smoked Meat & Poutine, a food truck serving up sandwiches from the Great White North, is coming to Asbury Park this summer with a glutenous menu of meats and French Canadian fries. Berg’s plans to start slinging its sandwich in June.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Just Smokin’ BBQ planning move, adds second food truck

OCONOMOWOC — Just Smokin’ BBQ announced on Facebook last week that it is planning to move sometime in the near future. The BBQ restaurant currently operates at Steel Tank Brewing, 1225 Robruck Drive. Just Smokin’ announced on its page that it would be temporarily shrinking its menu while the move...
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

Smokin J's enjoying new location, opportunities

There’s a lot on the plate of Smokin J’s BBQ, and it’s not just brisket. The food truck, run by the married duo of Craig and Marlo Jennings, now has a new home on N.C. 105, having moved from their previous spot on King Street at the end of March.
Omaha, NEomahamagazine.com

Smokin' Hot Barbecue in Omaha

Omaha may be best known for its prime steakhouses, but the metro should get more recognition for its quality barbecue joints serving beef brisket, burnt ends, and other savory smoked meats. Don’t forget all those scrumptious sides…warm cornbread, mmm. Here’s a sampling of six of Omaha’s favorite barbecue spots. All six feature dine-in or carry out, and some have other options.
Dubois, PACourier-Express

DB's Smokin' BBQ opens in Doolittle's Station

DuBOIS — DB’s Smokin’ BBQ Bedrock was welcomed Thursday by the Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce and other local officials to their newest location in the Dr. Doolittle’s complex, located at 1290 Rich Highway in DuBois. This marks the second location for owner Doug Bauer, who started DB’s Smokin’...
Oakland, CA48hills.org

Good Taste: How to skip the line at this smokin’ hot Oakland BBQ joint, more

Hey, welcome back to Good Taste! Our weekly local food column gives up all the secrets to snacking pleasure around these parts. Why wait? The weekend line for Oakland’s Horn Barbecue can be a beast, but if you simply plan ahead and take advantage of the pre-order schedule, you can breeze right past the line and walk around to the side, where your multiple pounds of meat will be ready to go. The restaurant is open Thursdays through Sundays, but you can pre-order for Friday (place the order from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning), Saturday (order from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning) or Sunday (order from Thursday morning through Saturday morning). You can eat outside or drag it back to your lair from there. A little foresight will save you a lot of time.