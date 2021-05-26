Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis 500 Coverage Live on SiriusXM

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago

SiriusXM, the Official Satellite Radio Partner of INDYCAR, the sanctioning body for the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, will offer nationwide coverage of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of the race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 30. Pre-race coverage...

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

Indianapolis, INPosted by
Speedway Digest

Paretta Autosport Post-Race Indianapolis 500 Report

For the first time in the 105-year history of the Indianapolis 500, a team comprised primarily of women has competed in the world’s largest sporting event. It was a dream brought to reality by long-time motorsport executive and team principal Beth Paretta who launched Paretta Autosport just four months ago with the idea of creating a more inclusive space for women in motorsports.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

DiBenedetto Finishes 18th at Charlotte

Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR’s longest race, seemed especially long for Matt DiBenedetto and the Menards/Masterforce Tools team. DiBenedetto and the No. 21 team never seemed to find the combination they needed to be competitive and wound up 18th, two laps behind the leaders. “Our Menards/Masterforce Tools...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Briscoe Finishes 23rd at Charlotte

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 3 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-100):. ● Chase Briscoe started 21st and finished 20th. ● On...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Moffitt, Dillion take on the Alsco 300

Our Motorsports teammates Brett Moffitt and Ty Dillion fought a hard fight Saturday May 29th at Charlotte Motorspeedway. The day started early Saturday morning with qualifying. Moffitt and the No. 02 Good Sams Camaro qualified 15th and the No. 23 Gun Broker Camaro of Dillion 10th. In the opening laps...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Harvick Finishes 10th in Coca-Cola 600

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 3 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-100):. ● Kevin Harvick started fifth and finished fourth, earning seven...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Custer Finishes 21st at Charlotte

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-100):. ● Cole Custer started 23rd and finished 24th. ● The...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Cut Tire Spoils Newman’s Coke 600

In the sport’s longest race of the season, Ryan Newman appeared to have his Kohler Generators Ford dialed in within the first two stages of racing, before a cut tire with just over 100 laps to go spoiled his evening - relegating him to a 27th-place finish in Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Almirola 22nd at Charlotte

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 3 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-100):. ● Aric Almirola started 31st and finished 22nd. ● The...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Riley Herbst Finishes 12th at Charlotte

Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team fought hard for a 12th-place finish in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The day started on a high note as Herbst earned his first career Xfinity Series pole position during qualifying Saturday morning. When the green flag waved for the 200-lap race, the Las Vegas native continued to show speed and led the first seven laps. A tight-handling racecar made his efforts to stay in the top-10 more difficult, however, and the No. 98 Monster Energy team was assessed a pit penalty at the end of Stage 2. But Herbst and the team showed their perseverance during the final stage as the 22-year-old worked his way back into the top-20 by lap 106 and into the top-10 just 20 laps later. The final blow to his hopes for a top-10 came on a lap-186 restart. Herbst was eighth when debris from a multicar accident ahead of him cut down the right-front tire of his Ford Mustang. He was forced to pit road for tires and was 17th for the race’s final restart on lap 193. Herbst picked up five positions over the final seven laps, just two positions short of his fourth top-10 of the season.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

The Stars Come Out For Coca-Cola 600 Festivities

A who's-who of entertainment and sports icons visited Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday to experience the excitement of the Coca-Cola 600. World-renowned talk show host Jay Leno and his longtime musical director, Kevin Eubanks, met with military veterans before taking over as co-Grand Marshals during the pre-race buildup to the green flag.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

RCR Post Race Report - Coca-Cola 600

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Military Appreciation Team Bring Fast Chevy to Coca-Cola 600. “I am so proud of everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road team. We had some adversity today, but this RCR team rallied to get over everything and put together something at the end to be proud of. The Coca-Cola 600 is a long, grueling night and a lot of it is just about who can have a clean race. We didn’t have the cleanest of races, but we rebounded well. We earned stage points in every stage tonight, and did a great job of keeping up with adjustments as the track changed. Even when we fell back in the running order we kept our cool, didn't give up, and were able to drive back into the top-10. Everyone did a great job. If we keep bringing cars like this to the track, we will win races. The most important part of the night was riding with Chief Special Warfare Operator David A. Fegyo on the windshield header and honoring our military with a patriotic Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet."
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Scott Bogucki Collects Lucas Oil ASCS Score At Lake Ozark Speedway

Getting his second win of the year in as many races with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Australia’s Scott Bogucki manhandled his SawBlade.com No. 28 at Lake Ozark Speedway for Saturday’s preliminary night score in the Memorial Day Weekend Sprint Nationals presented by The Driver’s Project.