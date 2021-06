BLOOMFIELD — The first night of baseball at the new West Complex was not going to end without the Davis County Mustangs celebrating at least one win on Wednesday night. Six errors by the Knoxville defense and eight walks drawn by Davis County hitters proved to be the perfect recipe for the first rally by the home team on the sparkling new home diamond of the Mustangs. Easton White's final two-run single dropped out of the reach of Knoxville outfielder Hayden Hatch, allowing the final two runs to score in the fifth inning of a 14-4 win for Davis County in game two after Beau Leasure's 14-strikeout performance guided Knoxville to a 6-2 win in the opening game of a South Central Conference doubleheader.