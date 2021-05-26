East Lansing offices closed for Memorial Day

The city of East Lansing Offices will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Facilities closed include:



City Hall

54-B District Court

Department of Public Works

Hannah Community Center

East Lansing Public Library

Prime Time

The library will also be closed Sunday, May 30. The Hannah Community center will be closed May 28-30.

There will be no yard waste or bulk item collection on Monday, May 31. The next yard waste and bulk item collection day will be Monday, June 7.

Wreath-Laying Ceremony Honoring Veterans

In honor of Memorial Day, the city will hold an outdoor wreath-laying ceremony at East Lansing’s Medal of Honor Memorial and Veterans Monument on Thursday, May 27 at 3:30 p.m.

The City of East Lansing and the Lansing-based 1st Battalion, 24th Marines will be laying wreaths to honor all of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, including U.S. Marine Corps Reserve 2nd Lt. Sherrod E. Skinner, Jr.

2nd Lt. Skinner was an East Lansing war hero who received the Medal of Honor posthumously for bravery exhibited during the Korean War.

East Lansing’s Medal of Honor Memorial and Veterans Monument are located on the main entry grounds of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road. Additional information about both the monument and memorial can be found here: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/846/Medal-of-Honor-Memorial-Veterans-Monumen [cityofeastlansing.com] .

