“The augmentation of the complexity and intensity of the field of intelligent life.” –Ursula Leguin, The Left Hand of Darkness. I’m not sure what I encountered in my perambulations through the biosphere that drove me to write about the world’s second largest rodent, the beaver[1]. (The largest is the preternaturally placid capybara, a far less interesting and impactful creature, albeit also semiaquatic.) Beavers are nocturnal, and I would see one come out at dusk on the Stillwater, swimming with amazing speed upstream away from the falls, leaving a silver wake, carrying material to stock or build its lodge (which it was quite noisy about; the Stillwater is quite still).