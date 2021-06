The summer has finally arrived and with it, the 2021 LCS Summer Split. Yet again the format of the Split has changed but this was already announced earlier this year. Teams will play 27 games or three games over nine weeks. This will be the first time the LCS has had more than 18 games in a long time. TGH will be taking this week to give fans a preview of their team to prepare them for what should be an exciting split. Here is a look at the 100 Thieves 2021 LCS Summer Split preview.