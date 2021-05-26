Pace resident graduates from Clarkson University

On May 7, 2021, judging panels consisting of business and industry professionals from across the nation decided the winners of the 12th annual New York Business Plan Competition. Hosted by the Upstate Capital Association of New York, the New York Business Plan Competition (NYBPC) is New York’s intercollegiate entrepreneurship competition. This year, the 2021 Grand Prize winner will receive $10,000 and first, second and third place winners will receive cash prizes and ongoing mentorship to advance their student-led ventures. In addition, there were many special prizes awarded, including the SEFCU MWBE Awards, the social entrepreneur award, the veteran founder award, the Thompson Hine Venture Backable Business award, and the Fuzehub Pandemic Response award.