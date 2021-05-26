Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potsdam, NY

Pace resident graduates from Clarkson University

Santa Rosa Press Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM, New York — Kaitlin Nicole Goods of Pace received a master of science degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University in May. With its main campus located in Potsdam, New York, and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, New York, and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions.

www.srpressgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
New York City, NY
City
Pace, FL
Potsdam, NY
Education
City
Potsdam, NY
City
Clarkson, NY
City
Beacon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarkson University#Health Professions#Graduate Students#Graduate Studies#University Education#Engineering Students#Kaitlin Nicole Goods#Graduates#Science Degree#Master#Study#Capital Region
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Potsdam, NYwwnytv.com

SUNY Potsdam mourns death of Crane School of Music’s interim dean

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Potsdam and the greater Potsdam community are mourning the sudden death of Dr. Lonel Woods. He was interim dean of the Crane School of Music, and the music director at 2 area churches: St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potsdam and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colton.
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Karen Gregory Named Outstanding New Teacher at Clarkson University

Clarkson University Assistant Professor of Education Karen Gregory has received the Outstanding New Teacher Award for 2021. Established by the University Committee on Improvement in Teaching in 1991, the award recognizes an outstanding teacher within his or her first four years at the university. Criteria for selection include excellence in the classroom, capacity to motivate and challenge students and creativity in teaching methods and curriculum development.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson Graduate Student Honored with Outstanding Teaching Award

Clarkson University Chemistry Ph.D. candidate Madeline Masi of Greenville, N.Y., has been awarded the Outstanding Teaching Award for Graduate Students for 2021. Masi has been a Teaching Assistant for General Chemistry at Clarkson as an undergraduate and graduate student. She works directly with the Professor of the First Year Chemistry Program and teaches recitation and laboratory sections for the course.
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson Professor Awarded Lifetime Research Achievement Award

Clarkson University Professor Ross Taylor, has been awarded Clarkson’s Lifetime Research Achievement Award. The Lifetime Research Achievement Award is granted annually to recognize research by a tenured faculty member who is recognized internationally for a body of work that exemplifies the highest level of research accomplishment and has made a significant impact on their chosen field of study.
Potsdam, NYpotsdam.edu

SUNY Potsdam Professor Derek C. Maus Releases New Edition of ‘Understanding Colson Whitehead’

SUNY Potsdam Professor Dr. Derek C. Maus Releases Revised & Expanded Edition of Book Examining Prose of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Colson Whitehead. SUNY Potsdam Professor of English and Communication Dr. Derek C. Maus has released a new revised and expanded edition of his book, “Understanding Colson Whitehead,” published by the University of South Carolina Press. Maus is also the editor of “Conversations with Colson Whitehead,” a collection of 23 interviews with the celebrated author.
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson Professor Receives Excellence in Research & Scholarship Award

Clarkson University Professor Devon Shipp has been awarded the Clarkson Award for Excellence in Research & Scholarship. The Clarkson Award for Excellence in Research & Scholarship is granted annually to recognize research by a tenured faculty member who has had a significant impact on his or her chosen field of study.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Planting Shrubs at Potsdam Central

Students David Geddes, left, and Caleb LaCombe plant shrubs around the koi pond at Potsdam High School on May 14. Also working in the garden are Grace Austin, Agricultural Club advisor Kim Hall, and Positivity Club advisor Dan Davis. NCNow photo.
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson University to Hold Class of 2021 Commencement on May 15

Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony Set for May 22. Over 750 Clarkson University students will be granted bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at commencement ceremonies in May in Cheel Arena. Due to current NYS guidance on capacity requirements, and to allow each student the option to bring two guests, multiple...
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Winners of 2021 New York Business Plan Competition Announced

On May 7, 2021, judging panels consisting of business and industry professionals from across the nation decided the winners of the 12th annual New York Business Plan Competition. Hosted by the Upstate Capital Association of New York, the New York Business Plan Competition (NYBPC) is New York’s intercollegiate entrepreneurship competition. This year, the 2021 Grand Prize winner will receive $10,000 and first, second and third place winners will receive cash prizes and ongoing mentorship to advance their student-led ventures. In addition, there were many special prizes awarded, including the SEFCU MWBE Awards, the social entrepreneur award, the veteran founder award, the Thompson Hine Venture Backable Business award, and the Fuzehub Pandemic Response award.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Weekly trail walks in Potsdam

The Adirondack Mountain Club Laurentian Chapter is offering an array of outings this spring, including weekly trail walks. Here, ADK members Marianne Hebert, left, and Tom Ortmeyer, right, walk the 2-mile Clarkson Munter Trail, Potsdam, with Holly Chambers. The walk with ADK members is offered every Thursday in June, starting at the trailhead behind Sunoco Gas Station 26 Maple St, Potsdam at 7:30 a.m. NCNow photo.
Potsdam, NYpotsdam.edu

Three SUNY Potsdam Students Honored with Chancellor’s Awards

Three outstanding SUNY Potsdam seniors were recently among those honored with the 2021 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. Chancellor Jim Malatras presented the awards in a virtual ceremony. The SUNY Potsdam recipients included Jennifer Darlak ’21, Haven Gotham ’21 and Monica Mack ’21. Jennifer Darlak ’21 of Lockport, N.Y., is...
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Sen. Griffo presents award to The Clarkson Inn

New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, today was in Potsdam to present The Clarkson Inn in Potsdam with a New York State Senate Empire Award, and to get a look at the Garner Park rehab project. From left, Clarkson University President Anthony Collins, Clarkson Inn general manager Allison Bauer and state Sen. Joseph Griffo. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by Sen. Griffo.
Potsdam, NYwwnytv.com

Potsdam’s Garner Park ready for makeover

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Garner Park makeover is about to start in Potsdam, so they’re giving it one last look. It will be a key link in the Riverwalk Trail. A new walk, picnic tables and swings are on the way. It will be lighted by LEDs. State Sen....
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Garner Park visit in Potsdam

State Sen. Joe Griffo tours Potsdam's Garner Park earlier today. He helped secured state funding for the project. A local match for the funding included $50,000 each from St. Lawrence Health System and Clarkson University. Above are state and local officials with members of the Garner family. From left, Sen. Joe Griffo, Potsdam Mayor Reinhold Tischler, Clarkson President Tony Collins, Joan Garner, David Haggard and Margaret Garner Haggard. See story for more details. NCNow photo.
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson University Student Engineers Design a Bridge to History in Ogdensburg

Two teams of Clarkson University student engineers are designing a bridge for the historic Fort de la Présentation site in nearby Ogdensburg, N.Y. Clarkson Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering Instructor Ron Buckingham approached Fort de la Présentation Association Board of Directors President Barbara O’Keefe, last year, about a possible project for his Capstone Design class. She and the association suggested a bridge.