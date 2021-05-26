Cancel
Traverse City, MI

National Cherry Festival ‘Festival of Races’ Kicks Off July 10

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

On Saturday, July 10 the National Cherry Festival along with Meijer is hosting a ‘Festival of Races’ to celebrate fun, fitness, and Michigan’s favorite summertime fruit. To accommodate everyone,

they will be hosting both in-person and virtual races. This includes a 5K, 10K, 15K, and half-marathon.

July 10 – In Person

  • 7 AM – 8:05 AM
  • Traverse City Central High School: 1150 Milliken Dr, Traverse City, MI 49686

July 10 – Virtual

  • The race needs to be completed on the same day, July 10.

Learn more about the ‘Festival of Races’ here.

To find a local race in your community, click here.

