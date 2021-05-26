Good Neighbours series explores how people-to-people activities advance regionalism in South Asia

The commitment of the Quad nations to provide a billion Covid vaccines to people in Southeast Asia by 2022 is still on track, despite a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, a top White House official has said. In March, leaders of the Quad — comprising Australia, India, Japan and the United States during a virtual summit had committed themselves to provide a billion vaccines to Southeast Asia. These vaccines were to be manufactured in India, but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic certain quarters are raising doubts if the Quad can meet its commitment by 2022.