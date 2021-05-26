Good Neighbours series explores how people-to-people activities advance regionalism in South Asia
As development practitioners, we habitually analyze South Asia’s low levels of intraregional cooperation, trade, and connectivity. But what we overlook are the small but significant ways in which people come together, with innovation and fortitude overcoming significant barriers. For instance, about a hundred South Asian students gather annually at a one-of-its-kind event to present research papers on regional development issues. Friendships and professional contacts blossom during the week. And the students are exposed to new points of view about managing transboundary rivers, air pollution, and other cross-border issues.blogs.worldbank.org