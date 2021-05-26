Jurgen Klopp talks up Liverpool pair ‘not skilled like crazy’
Jurgen Klopp has labelled stop-gap defenders Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams “proper Premier League players” after they stepped into the Liverpool breach this season. The Reds boss had no choice but to throw the duo into Premier League action this season after long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Liverpool’s season looked like ending in disaster after a dreadful run of form after Christmas. But both Phillips and Williams stepped up to help Liverpool finish in the Champions League places.www.teamtalk.com