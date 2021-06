This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple’s annual developers conference. Apple used its spring event this year to announce the new M1 iPad Pro, a new M1-powered iMac, AirTags and a purple iPhone 12. Soon we’ll learn about all the new things Apple will make those gadgets capable of doing with its forthcoming free software updates: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8 MacOS 12 and TVOS 15 (and maybe HomeOS?). The tech giant plans to hold its all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, online from June 7-11. The keynote address, likely led by CEO Tim Cook, will start at 10 a.m. PT on June 7. Fans and developers alike will be able to watch online for free.