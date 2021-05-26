Report issued on state's failure to advertise constitutional amendment

Lady Justice perched atop the Nevada Supreme Court building in Las Vegas as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) On May 13, the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously held in Leg. of the State of Nev. v. Settelmeyer that legislators violated the Nevada Constitution in 2019, by raising state revenue without the required supermajority vote in both houses of the legislature. The Nevada Constitution requires supermajority votes to pass any bill that “creates, generates, or increases public revenue in any form, including but not limited to taxes, fees, assessments and rates or changes in the computation bases for taxes, fees, assessments and rates.” See Art. 4, Sect 18(2). According to the court, the Legislature did in fact raise revenue, and, therefore, a supermajority of legislator support was in fact required. Lacking the proper constitutional authority, the revenue-raising legislation was unconstitutional. The state must now refund any money unlawfully collected.