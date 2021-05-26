Cancel
Report issued on state's failure to advertise constitutional amendment

Daily Item
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActing Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid today outlined findings of the Office of State Inspector General's report on the Department of State's failure to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment that that would have extended retroactively the timeline sexual abuse victims have to file civil action against their abusers. The failure delayed a vote on the issue that should be been held during the primary election on May 18.

www.dailyitem.com
