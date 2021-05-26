Branford Marsalis' 'Ma Rainey' Score Makes 100-Year-Old Blues Sound Relevant Today

It’s hard to believe Denzel Washington is almost 67 years old. It’s even harder to believe the man has been calling people “son” in the movies for well over two decades. As he spent much of his youthful acting days on TV’s St. Elsewhere, by the time Denzel became a movie star he only had a decade or so before he made the jump into dad roles. But this is Denzel we’re talking about, and he didn’t grow a beer gut like Adam Sandler or struggle to find the sweet spot of aging like Chris Rock. My bet is, Denzel came out of the womb and called the doctor “son”.