U.S. administers 289.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United States has administered 289,212,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 359,849,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 287,788,872 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May...

