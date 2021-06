Staying in the present might be easier said than done for England and New Zealand in their two-match test series starting Wednesday. Priority No. 1 for the New Zealanders this international summer is the inaugural World Test Championship final against India later in June. For England there’s the more high-profile test series against India starting in August before an Ashes series Down Under from December. The fact that England is without a slew of leading players including Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer only adds to the sense of the series being something of a warm-up ahead of bigger things to come.