The Williams Soil-Agronomic Museum, established in 1934 in Moscow, is one of the largest soil museums of the world. The Museum is located at the Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural Academy. The Museum exhibits the diversity of soil samples across the globe from the Arctic to tropical regions, agricultural use and preservation of the soil, geneses and anthropogenic soil changes. It has one of the richest collection of soil monoliths assembled throughout the 20th century, with about 900 monoliths displayed and 2,500 monoliths preserved in the storage room that provide a unique full-scale data and a knowledge base on soils.