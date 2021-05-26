Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lindale, TX

Johnson announces reelection campaign for Precinct 5 justice of the peace

By Zak Wellerman zwellerman@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Wayne Johnson announced he is seeking reelection for the Smith County Precinct 5 justice of the peace for 2022. Johnson, 58, of Lindale, was first elected in 2018 as the Republican candidate. “I have done my best to be an honest, competent, hard-working judge who administers justice fairly and...

tylerpaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Commerce, TX
City
Lindale, TX
County
Smith County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Smith County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Of The Peace#Chief Justice#Republican#Criminal Justice#State Law#Lindale High School#Eastern District Of Texas#Smith County Precinct#Reelection#Campaign#Officer#Law Enforcement#Community#Arts#Political Science#Master#Superior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StatePosted by
B106

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler, Texas

City of Tyler councilmembers sworn in

On Wednesday, May 12, the City of Tyler City councilmembers were sworn into office. Those taking their oath of office included newly-elected Councilmember Stuart Hene (District 1), re-elected Councilmember Shirley McKellar (District 3) and Councilmember Bob Westbrook (District 5). Following the swearing-in, the council held its first meeting where they...
Smith County, TXktbb.com

Smith County BHLT highlights #Tools2Thrive

TYLER — May is Mental Health Month, and the Smith County Behavioral Health Leadership Team (BHLT) is highlighting Mental Health America’s #Tools2Thrive. According to a news release, the website outlines what individuals can do throughout their daily lives to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and continue to cope with the obstacles of COVID-19. While 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health, according to the release. Go here to learn more. You can click here for more information about BHLT.
Lindale, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

French named principal at Lindale's E.J. Moss Intermediate

David French, who currently serves as assistant principal, has been promoted to Lindale ISD's E.J. Moss Intermediate School principal. He is currently in his second year as the assistant principal of E.J. Moss, and he began his career at Lindale ISD in 2010 as a teacher and coach. “I am...