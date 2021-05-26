Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Ellis; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TREGO AND SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trego Center, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Cedar Bluff and Trego Center. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH