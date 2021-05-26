Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick; Shenandoah; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northwestern Warren County in northwestern Virginia The City of Winchester in northwestern Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 248 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Star Tannery to near Strasburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Winchester, Front Royal, Strasburg, Millwood Pike, Stephens City, Star Tannery, Middletown, Maurertown, Toms Brook, Riverton, Karo, Nineveh, Clary, Fort Valley, Gravel Springs, Greenwood, High View Manor, Dilbeck, Wilde Acres and Reliance. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH