Ellis County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTY At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Munjor, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Hays, Munjor and Toulon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles southeast of Pecos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Toyah Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Culberson, Loving, Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culberson; Loving; Reeves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT/245 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND NORTHERN LOVING COUNTIES At 303 PM CDT/203 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles northeast of Red Bluff Reservoir to 8 miles west of Orla, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Slash Ranch and Red Bluff. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Culberson, Loving, Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culberson; Loving; Reeves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT/245 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND NORTHERN LOVING COUNTIES At 253 PM CDT/153 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles northeast of Red Bluff Reservoir to 11 miles west of Orla, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Slash Ranch and Red Bluff. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Sandoval A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES At 155 PM MDT, weather spotters reported nickle sized hail in Rio Rancho. Doppler radar also indicated severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mariposa to Paradise Hills, and are moving slowly to the east-northeast. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Enchanted Hills, Mariposa, Cabezon, Coronado State Monument, Vista Hills and Sandia Pueblo. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 236 and 243. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 14. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Reeves County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Reeves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles southeast of Pecos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Toyah Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Callahan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor and Throckmorton. * Through Tuesday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall today. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Callahan County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Callahan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Callahan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Shackelford, Sterling, Taylor and Throckmorton. * Through Tuesday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy rainfall today. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts, will be possible. * Low-lying areas will be impacted by flowing or standing water. Areas near streams or creeks will need to be monitored for flooding concerns.
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baylor; Knox Locally heavy rain today through overnight FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * a portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Baylor and Knox. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across Knox and Baylor Counties this afternoon.
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baylor; Knox Locally heavy rain today through overnight FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * a portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Baylor and Knox. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across Knox and Baylor Counties this afternoon.
Reagan County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Reagan FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western Texas, including the following area, Reagan. * Through Tuesday morning. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected through tonight. Heavy rainfall may occur over an extended period of time. Soils are saturated from recent rains which may exacerbate flash flooding. In addition, high rain rates in urban areas may cause street flooding.
Eddy County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 11:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eddy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDDY AND WEST CENTRAL LEA COUNTIES At 1253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Maljamar, or 28 miles southwest of Lovington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Maljamar and Halfway. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH