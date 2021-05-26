Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-31 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Sandoval A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES At 155 PM MDT, weather spotters reported nickle sized hail in Rio Rancho. Doppler radar also indicated severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mariposa to Paradise Hills, and are moving slowly to the east-northeast. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Enchanted Hills, Mariposa, Cabezon, Coronado State Monument, Vista Hills and Sandia Pueblo. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 236 and 243. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 14. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH