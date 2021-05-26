Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY COUNTY At 247 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rebuck to near Elizabethville to near Millersburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Liverpool and Millerstown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH