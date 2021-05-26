Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cattaraugus County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Buffalo.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Storm#National Service#Law Enforcement#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related