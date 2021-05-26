Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

6 jobs that pay $100K and offer maximum job security

By Kyle Schnitzer
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 8 days ago

Any uncertainty you may have had about the future of your job was likely heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment levels reached record highs. But now, with recovery well underway due to increased vaccination efforts, you may be rethinking your career. And you want to see job stability.

We looked at careers that U.S. News & World Report recently identified as among the most stable in 2021. This includes tech and the medical field — six of the 10 fastest growing jobs are there, according to data crunched by the US Department of Labor.

Below our summaries are links to currently available jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyUwY_0aCGwaHT00

$100K jobs in medicine with the most job security

If the COVID-19 pandemic told us one thing, it’s that we need more frontline heroes. Jobs in medicine have been in demand in the wake of the pandemic, and the need will only rise in years to come.

Here are four careers in medical fields that offer reliable job security and pay over $100,000.

Median Salary: $112,260

Education: Master’s degree

Jobs at Ladders:

Median Salary: $109,820

Education: Master’s degree

Jobs at Ladders:

Median Salary: $208,000

Education: Professional degree

Jobs at Ladders:

Median Salary: $208,000

Education: Professional degree

Jobs at Ladders:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQqZz_0aCGwaHT00

$100K jobs in tech with the most job security

The reliance on work from home fueled a new normal when it comes to work, with many companies adopting hybrid models, powered by technology (like Zoom), moving forward. Maybe it’s time to make your footprint on those products and get a six-figure salary as well.

Here are two careers in tech fields that offer substantial job security and pay over $100,000.

Median Salary: $107,510

Eduction: Bachelor’s degree

Jobs at Ladders:

Median Salary: $146,360

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Labor#Maximum Security#Increased Security#U S News World Report#Substantial Job Security#Professional Degree Jobs#Job Stability#Reliable Job Security#Median Salary#Unemployment Levels#Demand#Careers#Technology#Tech Fields#Medical Fields#Hybrid Models#Uncertainty#Record Highs#Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Workers would pay a ridiculous amount of money to go back to an office

According to a recent WeWork survey, many workers pine for a return to a traditional workspace more than we could ever have dreamed. Sixty-four percent of those polled said that they would pay as much as $300 to have access to an office workspace. An even larger majority (75%) would forfeit some of their benefits—healthcare coverage, cash bonuses, and paid time off—to have the ability to choose their work environment.
Educationtheaggie.org

Every American should have access to a well-paying job

By increasing the minimum wage, implementing a green new deal and taxing the rich their fair share we can build a more equitable future. U.S. billionaire wealth jumped 55% during the pandemic with an increase of $1.6 trillion in total wealth. According to the Federal Reserve, the combined wealth of the bottom half of all U.S. households, 165 million people, is $2.4 trillion in total wealth, compared to the $4.56 trillion in total wealth from a total of around 700 billionaires. Things are only getting worse for those not at the top—the government can and should do more to ensure that every American has access to a well-paying job.
Jobsmystar106.com

The Best-Paying Jobs That Make People Happy

Finding a job that you love is tough. Finding a job you love that pays well, is even harder. But not impossible. The jobs site Zippia.com posted a list of five jobs that pay well, offer a great work-life balance, and rank high in employee satisfaction . . . 1....
Lampasas, TXlampasasdispatchrecord.com

Job market offers opportunity for workers

Much of the nation has seen a surge in demand for workers. That applies to the food industry in particular. Lampasas Economic Development Director Mandy Love Walsh said there were 566 total unique job postings in Lampasas for April 2021. The top industries expanding or hiring workers were restaurant and retail-related industries, with 97 open positions. The industry that is hiring the next-most…
Food & Drinksmoneytalksnews.com

7 Restaurants Offering Better Pay and Perks to Fill 160,000 Jobs

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Desperate restaurant chains looking to hire thousands of employees are offering higher wages, signing bonuses and referral bonuses. McDonald’s announced it is raising pay at corporate-owned stores for existing and new employees to $11 to $17 an hour for entry-level...
JobsPosted by
TheStreet

Considering A Career Change: Global Security Firm GardaWorld Opens Thousands Of Jobs In The U.S. And Pays For Training

With unemployment benefits poised to end soon, leading security services company posts thousands of part-time, full-time job openings. ST. LOUIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld, a global leader in integrated security services is hiring to fill thousands of jobs across the United States as public and community spaces continue to reopen and many businesses begin to bring employees back to work.
JobsWTOP

20 careers with the most job security right now

This past year has been a roller coaster for American workers with millions filing for unemployment at least temporarily and others seeing their hours cut. While the tourism and hospitality industries have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, the news is better in sectors such as health care and technology.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Mycap Job Fair Offers Extra Assistance for Job Seekers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Deidre Watson waited on some job seekers Tuesday afternoon at a job fair hosted by the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership and Flying High Inc.’s Professional Development Center, hoping to bring new care staff on board at Belmont Pines Hospital. Over the past months, said the human...
EconomyWJCL

What’s Keeping Workers at Home: Unemployment Pay or Low Wages?

Business owners across the U.S. say they can’t find enough workers. Right now, the U.S. unemployment rate stands at about 6 percent and millions of people are actively looking for a job. But some have suggested $300 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits is keeping low-income workers from returning to work. For many people, that’s more than they made while on the clock and it has become a lifeline. To help frame the debate, we ask labor economist Valerie Wilson to unpack what the numbers really tell us, and provide context for what the future of work looks like in high contact industries.
Paskenta, CAPosted by
Paskenta News Alert

Job alert: These Paskenta jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Paskenta: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Tuition Reimbursement; 3. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 4. Class A CDL Team Truck Drivers; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 6. Recent Grad Truck Driver - CDL A;
Porcupine, SDPosted by
Porcupine Post

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Porcupine

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Porcupine: 1. Construction Control Inspector; 2. URGENT Locums OBG Physician 2 weeks per month IMMEDIATE; 3. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 4. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 5. Service Technician - Master Level; 6. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Porcupine); 7. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits; 8. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,688 per week; 10. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $59.92/Hour $2157/Weekly;
Appleton, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Businesses offering top dollar to get employees on the job

FOX CITIES, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Conducting a quick search of jobs currently available in Appleton and you'll find hundreds of opportunities. Across the region there are full-time production jobs available, paying more than 20 dollars an hour, and countless warehouse jobs paying similar rates that offer a slew of benefits. It seems as if employers are pulling out all the stops to get employees into their workforce.
JobsDetroit News

Finley: Jobs up. Pay up. Workers down

American employers have 8.1 million job openings. But only 6.4 million people currently not working say they want a job. That discrepancy explains why restaurants are cutting back hours, lines are so long at fast food joints, manufacturers are offering walk-in job interviews and nursing homes are paying big bonuses to entry level workers.
Orient, SDPosted by
Orient Journal

Job alert: These jobs are open in Orient

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Orient: 1. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Earn $27.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On; 2. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Earn $27.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On; 3. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Faulkton); 4. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Earn $27.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On;