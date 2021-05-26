6 jobs that pay $100K and offer maximum job security

Any uncertainty you may have had about the future of your job was likely heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment levels reached record highs. But now, with recovery well underway due to increased vaccination efforts, you may be rethinking your career. And you want to see job stability.

We looked at careers that U.S. News & World Report recently identified as among the most stable in 2021. This includes tech and the medical field — six of the 10 fastest growing jobs are there, according to data crunched by the US Department of Labor.

$100K jobs in medicine with the most job security

If the COVID-19 pandemic told us one thing, it’s that we need more frontline heroes. Jobs in medicine have been in demand in the wake of the pandemic, and the need will only rise in years to come.

Here are four careers in medical fields that offer reliable job security and pay over $100,000.

Median Salary: $112,260

Education: Master’s degree

Median Salary: $109,820

Education: Master’s degree

Median Salary: $208,000

Education: Professional degree

Median Salary: $208,000

Education: Professional degree

$100K jobs in tech with the most job security

The reliance on work from home fueled a new normal when it comes to work, with many companies adopting hybrid models, powered by technology (like Zoom), moving forward. Maybe it’s time to make your footprint on those products and get a six-figure salary as well.

Here are two careers in tech fields that offer substantial job security and pay over $100,000.

Median Salary: $107,510

Eduction: Bachelor’s degree

Median Salary: $146,360

Education: Bachelor’s degree