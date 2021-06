Jon Jones announced his intentions to move to heavyweight early last year but has yet to make that debut. He is taking his time to put on the required amount of weight so that he can be successful in the heaviest weight class. It seems that he is ready now, but the logistics haven’t been right. Jones wants a title shot against champion Francis Ngannou, and he wants to be paid accordingly for this bout. Negotiations have stalled and Ngannou is looking at other options at this point, but not Jones. He will not be taking a number one contender fight against Stipe Miocic or anyone else.