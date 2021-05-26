Cancel
Miami Beach, FL

Asset management honcho sells waterfront Sunset Islands home for $13M

By Jordan Pandy
therealdeal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe co-founder of an asset management firm sold his waterfront Sunset Islands home for $13 million. Alexandre Saverin and his wife, Johanna Paola Reyes, sold their house at 1617 West 22nd Street in Miami Beach to Richard Tester and Kirsten Tester, records show. Saverin is the co-founder of Aventura-based Kawa...

therealdeal.com
