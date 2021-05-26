Actionable sustainability critical for San Antonio’s future

Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. San Antonio is a city of immense opportunity. According to the U.S. Census report, the area is expected to add one million more residents by 2040, so now is the time to plan and prepare for this growth. To support the population influx, new infrastructure needs to be built and existing infrastructure needs updating. The responsible way to meet these needs and the growth of our city, particularly downtown, requires a commitment to sustainability to provide residents and generations to come with healthy spaces to work, live, learn and play.