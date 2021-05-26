Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Baker Middle School students helping local nonprofit

By Monica Chavarria
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
Students at Marvin Baker Middle School are participating in a community project and raising donations for The Purple Door .

The Purple Door is a nonprofit organization that provides free services to victims and survivors of family violence and sexual assault throughout a 12-county region of South Texas.

The school heightened student awareness by encouraging them to write words of encouragement for people staying at The Purple Door.

One student wrote, "Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been to stand up taller than you ever were."

Another wrote, "It's going to be okay. Don't be ashamed for needing help at one point in life like I did. I wasn't ashamed because it helped me mentally and helped me keep my family together."

The school posted 16 letters on its Facebook page.

Marvin Baker Middle School is helping The Purple Door as part of its Broncs Go for the Gold-Preserve and Finish Strong initiative. The Baker advisory committee and its student focus group are the organizers.
Principal John Dobbins said he is proud of his students.

" We really saw this as an opportunity to help our community," He said, " Help them persevere and finish this year strong and come out this year better than we started it."

Students are donating or accepting donations of body wash, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, combs, baby wipes, toilet paper, and small toys for children.

If you would like to help The Purple Door you could make a monetary donation here .

If you are in need of Crisis Intervention and Advocacy Services call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-580-4878 or 361-881-8888.

