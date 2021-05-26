The Smashing Pumpkins Detail Gish 30th Anniversary Celebration

Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Faith No More Headline Riot Fest. For well over a year, festival-goers have been anxiously awaiting the return of live-in person concerts after the global pandemic forced musicians and fans to take 2020 off. With the Coronavirus now in the rear view mirror, announcements for concerts and music festivals have been coming at a rapid-fire pace. Those in and around the Chicagoland area will have plenty to choose from this fall. The return of concerts includes the return of the biggest music festivals in the nation that take place in the windy city. Lollapalooza just announced their lineup for July 29-August 1. And now the return of Riot Fest brings a steady stable of rock, ska, punk, and alternative among other genres in the rock category to Douglass Park on Chicago’s west side September 17-19.