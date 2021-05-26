Cancel
The Smashing Pumpkins Detail Gish 30th Anniversary Celebration

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the same time that the current iteration of Smashing Pumpkins continues to crank out music — their latest, Cyr, arrived back in November — there’s also a whole lot of opportunity on the horizon for anniversary celebrations. The group already hit the road for a 30th anniversary tour a few years ago, and last year they were talking about plotting a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. But this weekend also marks another big milestone: The 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins’ beloved debut album, Gish.

