We Finally Know How Ariana Grande Did Her Hair and Makeup for Her Wedding
Ariana Grande's recent wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez might have come as a surprise to fans — and humanity at large — but her newly revealed wedding beauty look definitely doesn't. The award-winning vocalist finally posted photos from the May 15 at-home nuptials, giving fans several clear looks not only at the romantic vibe of the day but at her gorgeous hairstyle and stunning makeup, both of which stay true to Grande's signature look.www.allure.com