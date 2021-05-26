Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

We Finally Know How Ariana Grande Did Her Hair and Makeup for Her Wedding

By Marci Robi n
Allure
 8 days ago

Ariana Grande's recent wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez might have come as a surprise to fans — and humanity at large — but her newly revealed wedding beauty look definitely doesn't. The award-winning vocalist finally posted photos from the May 15 at-home nuptials, giving fans several clear looks not only at the romantic vibe of the day but at her gorgeous hairstyle and stunning makeup, both of which stay true to Grande's signature look.

Ariana Grande
CelebritiesPosted by
Glam.com

Ariana Grande Just Shared The First Photos From Her Wedding

On Saturday, May 15, Ariana Grande secretly married her boyfriend Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, CA. Though her reps confirmed the joyous occasion, details of the wedding were kept quiet…until now. In a series of Instagram posts, the popstar has given fans the first glimpse into her special day.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Celebritiesjacarandafm.com

PHOTOS: Inside Ariana Grande’s intimate wedding

In May, Grammy Award-winner Ariana Grande said "I do" when she married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito. Grande walked down the aisle wearing a Vera Wang dress, while Gomez wore a Tom Ford suit. The ceremony was an intimate affair, with less than 20 close...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Ariana Grande Unveils Photos Of Her Dreamy Wedding To Dalton Gomez

Rain on us with your wedding photos, Ariana Grande!. The 27-year-old pop star shared a handful of photos from her wedding with real estate agent Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday. She captioned the images with the date of the affair — May 15, 2021 — and appeared to be all smiles in the images.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Ariana Grande Knew Who Would Be Making Her Custom Wedding Dress Since 2018

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, CA, during an intimate ceremony, for which she tapped her team of stylists to bring her magical custom Vera Wang Haute bridal look to life. The lily-white silk charmeuse strapless empire-waist column gown was finished with a hand-pleated bubble veil, and photographer Stefan Kohli was there to document the occasion by candlelight.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Closer Look at Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Ariana Grande is giving fans a closer look at her recent wedding. The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her intimate ceremony with real estate developer Dalton Gomez on Instagram Wednesday, posting several photos of her and her husband and closer details of her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. The Vera...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
Celebritieshhsbroadcaster.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wed in small ceremony

Many are sharing their congratulations to singer and actress Ariana Grande and her new husband Dalton Gomez. According to PEOPLE, Grande’s representative confirmed their marriage, stating that, “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”
CelebritiesElite Daily

Is It Just Me, Or Have Ariana's Arm Tattoos Totally Disappeared?

Arianators, grab your magnifying glasses — an investigation is underway. Don’t worry, your fave songstress is just fine as she lives her best (married) life. But you may have noticed something slightly off about the Positions singer as of late. If you’re an Ari stan who’s already noticed the low-key change in the singer’s appearance, then you’re probs wondering: Did Ariana Grande get her arm tattoos removed? The evidence is quite interesting, to say the least. *insert detective emoji here*
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Dalton Gomez Net Worth: How Rich Is Ariana Grande's Husband?

Ariana Grande married her luxury real estate agent beau Dalton Gomez over the weekend. They got engaged in December 2020 after less than a year of dating. Ariana Grande shocked fans this week when she secretly tied the knot with her beau Dalton Gomez after just over a year of dating. Here’s how much Grande’s luxury real estate husband is worth today.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Ariana Grande Confirms Wedding By Dropping Pictures

Fans are finally getting a glimpse into what Ariana Grande’s wedding day looked like after she shared a series of photos to her Insta account. Grande married fiancé, Dalton Gomez, on May 15th in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony that welcomed less than 20 people. Ariana Grande’s white satin wedding...
Montecito, CARefinery29

Ariana Grande Channeled Audrey Hepburn On Her Wedding Day

One week and two days — yes, we’ve been counting — after TMZ announced that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in a low-key ceremony at their Montecito, California home, Grande finally gave us a look at her wedding dress. And just as we predicted, it is perfect. For...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Cher Turns 75 and Ariana Grande Gets Married

There was much to celebrate in the fashion and celebrity universe this week. First, Ariana Grande got married in a small, intimate ceremony to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple had been engaged since December, and their nuptials were in front of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California. Later in the week, Naomi Campbell announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” read the caption. “There is no greater love.”
CelebritiesNYLON

