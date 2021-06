A 0% APR credit card promo is only a good deal when it serves your financial needs. On occasion, you may receive a notice from a credit card company saying you qualify for a credit card with a 0% APR promotional rate. While it's tempting to jump on the offer, weigh the pros and cons to figure out if getting the card is in your best interest. Here are four times it makes sense to accept the card offer -- and a few reasons why it might not.