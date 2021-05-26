Cancel
WWE

WWE's 'Raw' returning to Kansas City in July

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
There's good news for wrestling fans in the Kansas City area: WWE is making a return to Kansas City, Missouri, on July 26 for Monday night Raw.

The event will be at the T-Mobile Center and tickets to the event go on sale beginning Friday, June 4.

The stop in Kansas City, is part of a 25 city tour this summer.

Other dates announced include:

  • SmackDown - Friday, July 23 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland
  • SmackDown - Friday, July 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis

Tickets for the Kansas City event can be purchased online .

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

