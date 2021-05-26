Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Xander Schauffele beating Phil Mickelson's brains in during the lockdown may have inadvertently led to history

By Christopher Powers
Golf Digest
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter witnessing what happened on Sunday at Kiawah Island, we were all left wondering the same thing - how? How did Phil Mickelson pull off winning a major at 50? How did this notorious high-wire act of a golfer keep it together on such a hard golf course for four straight days? How was he so focused? How did he keep calm and hit BOMBS? How?!

www.golfdigest.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Colonial#Pga Championship#Things#Charlotte#San Diego#Kiawah Island#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Golfthespun.com

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Accepts Special Invitation To Play In U.S. Open

Despite failing to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Open this June, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson will be in the field for the one major he’s never won. On Friday, Mickelson announced that he has accepted a special invitation to play at Torrey Pines. He cited his long-standing desire to win the U.S. Open as a major reason for accepting the invitation.
San Diego, CAmilwaukeesun.com

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has received a rare special exemption into the 121st US Open, where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam, the US Golf Association said on Friday. The 50-year-old American left-hander has never won the US Open but has finished second a record six...
GolfHerald-Palladium

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
Golfawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: Round 2 Showdown PGA DFS Picks for the Wells Fargo Championship | Xander Schauffele

We’re back with our another edition of PGA DraftKings Showdown picks Cheat Sheets for Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship. These cheat sheets will help you make the right picks in your DraftKings daily fantasy golf lineup-building process. Right now Xander Schauffele is shaping up as one of the best DFS plays on the DraftKings second-round slate. Be sure to check out Awesemo’s expert PGA DFS projections and ownership projections to help build your lineups.
Charlotte, NCCBS Sports

Wells Fargo Championship predictions, odds 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas picks from PGA expert

Four of the top five golfers in the world are scheduled to be in action when the PGA Tour's 2021 Wells Fargo Championship tees off Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. No. 1 Dustin Johnson is taking the week off after tying for 48th last week at Innisbrook. The course rewards accuracy, and the players dread the "Green Mile" to close the round, with the final three holes perennially ranking among the toughest on tour. The course provides the challenge needed for players to prepare for the PGA Championship in two weeks, so the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship field is stacked with quality.
Golfawesemo.com

PGA DFS: Showdown Spotlight Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel | Round 4 of The Wells Fargo Championship

One of the games bright starts has a chance to add to his career money total earned here at Quail Hollow tomorrow, as Rory McIlroy will be in the final group again here. A good sign as PGA DFS contests are the biggest they’ve been the showdown offerings, with $50,000 going to first! Keith Mitchell will have the lead going into tomorrow as he looks for his second career PGA Tournament victory. Let’s get to the FanDuel and DraftKings PGA DFS picks for the Wells Fargo Championship final round.
GolfRotowire

FanDuel PGA: Wells Fargo Championship

This article is part of our FanDuel PGA series. Course: Quail Hollow Club (7,521 yards, par 71) Another unfortunate strike last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. In recent years it has had one of the better fields in this part of the schedule, and a number of players will be using this week in Charlotte as their first get up to speed since the Masters a few weeks back. You can't talk about Quail Hollow without mentioning Rory McIlroy, who is the only man who has won this event twice since its inception in 2003. He shot a final-round 62 back in 2010 to win his first tournament in the United States and then a third-round 61 in 2015 helped propel the Northern Irishman to a seven-stroke victory and a record score of 21-under-par in 2015. Justin Thomas will also be in the field this week and he too has some good vibes with Quail Hollow. Back in 2017 he took home the PGA Championship for his first major championship victory. Other notables in the field include fellow top-five players Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau. Overall 10 of the top-15 players in the world will be teeing it up in Charlotte. World No. 39 Max Homa will be defending his title from 2019 this week and looking to add his second victory of the season after taking home the Genesis Invitational back in February. Next season the Wells Fargo will be played at TPC Potomac in Maryland, as Quail Hollow preps to hold the 2022 President's Cup. The only other time this championship has been hosted somewhere other than Quail Hollow was in 2017 when it was held at Eagle Point Golf Club to prep the course for the before mentioned PGA Championship. This event will likely be moved in the 2025 season as well as the PGA of America announced they would be coming back to host their championship at Quail Hollow in four year's time. Rain is in the forecast early in the week, which may soften the golf course, but there is not expected to be any precipitation fall during the four tournament rounds. Temperatures are expected to increase each of the four days with the only real threat of any significant wind coming on Sunday. It may make Quail Hollow's final three hole stretch daubed "The Green Mile" a little less intimidating for the best in the world this week.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfrotoballer.com

Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - 2021 PGA Championship

Hello PGA DFS family! A quick congrats to K.H. Lee on his first career PGA Tour victory at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Despite the change of venue to TPC Craig Ranch, the tournament continues to leave a rather "blah" impression overall...a bummer for such a long-standing PGA Tour event.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

In this piece we take a look at what clubs the five-time Major winner and long time Callaway ambassador currently puts into play out on Tour. The legendary Californian has been a Callaway staffer since 2004. Lefty has Callaway’s Epic Speed driver in the bag and he has it set...
Golfabc23.com

Phil Mickelson Makes History

Phil Mickelson made History this weekend at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. While many of the best Players in the World struggled to play against the shifting winds, the old man lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for the PGA Championship. Phil Mickelson at the age of 50 is now the...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Golfer Breaking His Club At PGA Championship

On Friday afternoon, South African Erik Van Rooyen made headlines for all the wrong reasons at the PGA Championship. Van Rooyen, who entered No. 14 at two-over and well within the cut line, imploded over a four-hole stretch that led to a broken club. After bogeying No. 14, the South African followed that up with a double-bogey on No. 15.