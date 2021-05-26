Cancel
Hollywood’s Reopening Will Lead to High-Energy Fashion at the 2021 Emmys

By Jasmin Rosemberg
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
At this year’s virtual Golden Globes, Kaley Cuoco channeled Cinderella in an Oscar de la Renta ball gown and Cynthia Erivo caught eyes in neon Valentino Couture. But at the very same show, Jason Sudeikis donned a tie-dyed hoodie and Jodie Foster accepted her award clad in Prada pajamas. The dichotomy continued at the SAG Awards: Daniel Kaluuya rocked Louis Vuitton pajamas, while Leslie Odom Jr. debuted a rainbow Berluti suit. Emma Corrin paired her Prada dress with combat boots, and Jurnee Smollett brought the glamour in a Zuhair Murad gown.

San Francisco, CASFGate

Netflix's prestige fashion industry drama 'Halston' is highly entertaining trash

Our appetite for rise-and-fall narratives is absolutely limitless, especially when they involve fabulous costumes, astronomical quantities of drugs and Liza Minnelli. Netflix’s 1970s biopic “Halston” could not deviate less from that script. The show is a rags-to-riches-to-rags story, except the proverbial rags were actually made of ultrasuede, the defining synthetic fiber of discotheque mayhem. Directed by HBO workhorse Daniel Minahan and adapted from Stephen Gaines’ biography “Simply Halston,” the series is a portrait of the brilliant, vicious man who made aspirational fashion possible for generations of American women. Unfulfilled as a hatmaker for Jackie Kennedy, he rose through department store Bergdorf Goodman to become the equal of heavyweights like Yves Saint Laurent, fulfilling postwar America’s thirst for Europhilic culture by day and getting high at Studio 54 by night, until he died in San Francisco of complications from AIDS.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Went for Electric Color and Expert Tailoring

Last week, summer 2021’s color palette was in full effect thanks to a series of electric outfits in tropical hues. Saweetie gave the Billboard Music Awards red carpet its couture moment in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown so richly saturated its apricot color seemed to burst off the screen. Though its tiers of satin revealed only a hint of the tulle, the look reflected Valli’s bombastic glamour. At an event where guests are often barely clothed, the “icy princess” and her rococo ruffles classed up the joint.
MoviesVanity Fair

Which Actress Should Get the Her Own Mare of Easttown Next?

Kate Winslet didn’t need a show like Mare of Easttown, but HBO’s crime drama (which concluded Sunday night) offered the Oscar winner the opportunity to play a great leading role in a popular project for the first time in years. She relished the challenge (see: that accent, those coats, the scenes shared with just about every great character actor you can think of) and is a strong contender, in a very competitive category, for an Emmy.
MoviesStamford Advocate

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Is Elizabeth Olsen's 'WandaVision' Performance Worth Persevering?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

From coworkers to so much more! Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles took fans by surprise with their whirlwind romance, which began when they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. The duo made headlines when they were photographed holding hands at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January 2021. A source...
MusicOlympian

‘Hamilton’ star to perform with Spokane Symphony this fall. Here are the details

A Tony Award-winning actor from the musical “Hamilton” will perform with the Spokane Symphony come fall. Leslie Odom Jr. will perform two 45-minute sets under music director and conductor James Lowe for Whitworth’s fall President’s Leadership Forum Concert at the Fox Theater on Oct. 15, Alison Highberger, a spokesperson with the symphony, told McClatchy News on Tuesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Paul Hollywood's Surprising Hobby

Paul Hollywood has built his reputation as a tough judge on "The Great British Baking Show." In fact, he has even been dubbed a "shark but with less mercy," which could easily translate to the fact that he likes bakery items to taste and look a certain way, and for good reason. The bar of excellence is bound to be pretty high when you consider Hollywood's resume. Per his website, the cookbook author comes from a long line of bakers, so kneading bread, creating perfectly shaped scones, and baking up buttery, sweet shortbread is second nature for the one time sculptor.
MoviesPosted by
CBS Chicago

WATCH: Simon Baker On ‘The Mentalist,’ Movie ‘High Ground,’ Making It In Hollywood

(CBS Local)– Simon Baker has been a big name in Hollywood for decades and he’s someone people around the country are very familiar with after becoming a mainstay on CBS with “The Mentalist.” Baker played Patrick Jane for over 150 episodes and has a new movie out called “High Ground.” He’s also starred in movies like “The Devil Wears Prada” and “L.A. Confidential.”:
MoviesSHOOT Online

Director Craig Gillespie, Oscar Winner Jenny Beavan, BAFTA Winner Nadia Stacey Have Designs On "Cruella"

German punk princess Nina Hagen isn't the most obvious inspiration for a Disney movie, but " Cruella " is also not your typical Disney movie. The new live-action origin story about the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways of the past in 1970s London.