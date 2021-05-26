Inside Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With The Reagans

More bad news for Queen Elizabeth today. Just weeks after losing Prince Philip, multiple reports say the queen has lost one of her beloved dogs. In a really sad story, Queen Elizabeth’s dorgi, a corgi mixed with a dachshund, Fergus died this week. The puppy was a gift she’d received when Prince Philip went into the hospital. This is to close losses in a short span of time, and Gossip Cop hopes she’s coping as best as she can. A royal insider told People, “it’s all very sad.” Queen Elizabeth named the puppy after her late uncle Fergus. His brother, Muck, is still alive and likely frolicking around the palace.