Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress warned of a ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis throughout the West

By Allison Winter
Posted by 
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Uaaw_0aCGvuiy00

WASHINGTON — A drought crisis unfolding across the West will require short-term relief and massive, long-term federal funding to help states weather the effects of climate change, state water managers and lawmakers said at a U.S. House hearing on Tuesday.

Nearly 90 percent of the West is now experiencing drought conditions, according to the federal U.S. Drought Monitor . The problem is particularly acute in the Southwest.

“The situation is real and urgent. Current conditions require us to take bold and unprecedented steps to conserve and stretch our existing water supplies,” John Entsminger, the general manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, told members of Congress.

Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah just had their driest year in 126 years. Colorado had its fourth-driest year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Snowpack is well below average this year and early snowmelt is raising serious concerns for this summer.

“Droughts are not new, but many are experiencing the impact of one of the driest water years on record,” Elizabeth Klein, a senior counselor at the Interior Department who is overseeing drought response, said at the hearing before a panel of the House Natural Resources Committee. “Competing demands for water can lead to more conflict.”

Among those conflicts are who gets priority for limited water resources : upstream users, farmers, endangered fish, tribes, or municipal water systems.

In some cases, states are in conflict over who has rights to the water.  The U.S. Supreme Court has several interstate water disputes on its docket, including cases between Mississippi and Tennessee and Texas, New Mexico and Colorado .

‘No more time to waste’

T he drought conditions are part of an ongoing, concerning trend—due in part to climate change.

“Warmer dryer conditions are expected to increase in the future, leading to extended and more severe drought and fire seasons,” said Craig McLean, acting chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Colorado River Basin is experiencing its driest 21-year-period in 100 years of record-keeping, according to the Interior Department. Extreme or exceptional drought is forecast to continue this year for most of the basin.

If the situation on the Colorado River does not improve, it could have serious consequences for people who rely on it for their water and power.

Reservoirs that the river feeds are already dangerously low. Lake Mead is at 37 percent capacity and Lake Powell is at 34 percent, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

If hydrology levels continue, Entsminger said, there is a high probability that Lake Mead could get close to the point in the next decade where the Hoover Dam could no longer deliver water downstream and power production there could come to a halt.

“The reality that we knew was coming has arrived. From my part of the world, there seems to be no more time to waste,” Entsminger said.

State officials have worked on water recycling programs and the Nevada state legislature is considering a proposal that would ban watering of decorative turf .

But Entsminger said the problem needs to go beyond what they can do at a state level, with a “focused and robust” federal investment in watershed conservation, water recycling and climate change response.

Biden administration plan

President Joe Biden included drought response in his massive infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan . The proposal includes investment in “nature-based infrastructure” for climate resilience and water efficiency and recycling programs to address the drought crisis.

The Interior Department has also pulled together a favorite federal response, the interagency working group, to address drought relief. The group had its first meeting earlier this month and is working to coordinate funding and programs on drought resilience, according to Klein.

Biden also announced this week he would double the amount of federal funding to help states prepare for natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.

Rep Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), the chairman of the Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee that hosted the hearing, last week reintroduced his drought resiliency bill, H.R. 3404 .

It would direct the federal government to invest more than $1 billion for various water projects, including water storage, recycling and desalination efforts.

“Climate change is making drought more frequent and severe, we know that. And we must help communities prepare now for the new normal of longer and more frequent dry conditions,” Huffman said at the hearing.

He has endorsements from various local water districts, the Environmental Defense Fund and the National Wildlife Federation. The proposal previously passed the House within a large infrastructure bill in the summer of 2020.

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), the highest-ranking Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, said Democrats should make more effort to work with Republicans on a long-term solution.

“You reintroduced your water legislation that did not go through regular order in the last Congress … I hope this scenario is not repeated this Congress,” Westerman said. “We must have the political will to act on a long-term strategy.”

But while Democrats and Republicans may disagree on some specifics of how to address the issue, many agree that the drought problem has reached a crisis moment that will require their forward-thinking response.

“We’ve shot ourselves in the foot, and now we’ve got to take a long hike. There are some very tough decisions that have to be made because there is only so much water,” said Westerman.

“If you look in the short term, it is not a very pretty picture,” Westerman said.

Idaho’s Craig Foss, state forester at the Idaho Department of Lands, told lawmakers that more aggressive management of dry forests that are prone to wildfire would be one way to help.

“Idaho, like much of the West, is experiencing wildfire seasons that are 30 to 60 days longer,” Foss said. “We can’t change the weather, but we can change the conditions of our forest.”

The post Congress warned of a ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis throughout the West appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

177
Followers
152
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Foss
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Huffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Year#Water Resources#Government In Crisis#Severe Drought#Drought Conditions#Climate Change#U S Drought Monitor#The Interior Department#The U S Supreme Court#The American Jobs Plan#The Water Oceans#Wildlife Subcommittee#H R 3404#Drought Response#Drought Relief#Drought Resilience#Droughts#Natural Disasters#Short Term Relief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House OKs commission to probe Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but McConnell objections may doom it

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Wednesday 252-175 to give the go-ahead to the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite objections from Republican leaders that the scope of the commission was not wide enough and other investigations are ongoing. The post U.S. House OKs commission to probe Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but McConnell objections may doom it appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
EnvironmentPosted by
Arizona Mirror

No details yet on Biden conservation plan, but Republicans slam it as a ‘land grab’

Republicans on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday previewed their objections to the Biden administration’s still-unreleased plan to conserve 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030. President Joe Biden created what is commonly called the “30 by 30 plan” in a Jan. 27 executive order, but the administration hasn’t released details about how […] The post No details yet on Biden conservation plan, but Republicans slam it as a ‘land grab’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Klamath Falls, ORLas Vegas Sun

Amid historic drought, a new water war in the West

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Through the marshlands along the Oregon-California border, the federal government a century ago carved a whole new landscape, draining lakes and channeling rivers to build a farming economy that now supplies alfalfa for dairy cows and potatoes for Frito-Lay chips. The drawdowns needed to cover the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FITSNews

Kamala Harris And The Southern Border Crisis

I have never breathed fire on the issue of immigration. However, I supported efforts by former U.S. president Donald Trump to clamp down on illegal immigration along the United States’ southern border – including the construction of a “big, beautiful” border wall. Furthermore, I supported Trump’s decision to route money...
U.S. Politicskunc.org

Feds Pledge Assistance As Historic Drought Grips The West

Parts of the Mountain West are experiencing the worst drought conditions in more than a century, prompting the Biden administration to pledge a government-wide response to the crisis. On Tuesday, administration officials testified during a virtual congressional hearing on the drought. They included Craig McLean, the acting chief scientist at...
Congress & Courtswatereducation.org

Congress seeks long-term solutions for drought crippling Western US

A crippling drought — largely connected to climate change — is gripping the Western United States, affecting over 70 million people and around 40% of the U.S. … Farmers, scientists, tribal officials, foresters and other groups affected by the worsening drought testified at a House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife hearing on Tuesday, asking lawmakers for both short-term relief and long-term solutions from the worsening conditions.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Experts Warn Congress of Festering Militia Violence and White Supremacy

WASHINGTON (CN) — Militias in America are infested with white supremacists and pose a danger to national security while infringing on the everyday person’s constitutional rights, extremism experts told members of Congress on Wednesday. Over five sessions and many weeks, members of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and...
Congress & Courtsnwaonline.com

Crawford votes to oust Cheney; Hill, Westerman won't say

WASHINGTON -- In a meeting with other members of the House Republican Conference, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro voted Wednesday to remove the organization's chairwoman, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock and U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs were also on...
EnvironmentAmerican Progress

A Look at the Rhetorical Evolutions of Congress’ Former Climate Deniers

The Center for American Progress’ recent analysis of climate deniers in the 117th Congress found that 18 members of Congress who had previously questioned mainstream climate science now accept the scientific consensus that the climate is changing—and that human activity is primarily responsible. In total, there are 41 fewer climate deniers in Congress today than there were at the start of the 115th Congress. While these declines might appear to represent diminishing headwinds for substantive climate action, they are in part the result of a new set of talking points aimed at delaying action. Many of these officials are insulated from public opinion by a system that prioritizes corporate profit over the people’s will and allows them to choose their constituents through gerrymandering. This column highlights seven former climate deniers and explores how their rhetoric on climate change has evolved.
AgriculturePosted by
Arizona Mirror

Biden’s ‘30 by 30’ conservation plan urges collaboration with private landowners

The Biden administration plans to broadly define conservation and encourage private landowners to adopt sustainable practices to meet a goal of protecting 30 percent of the land and water in the U.S. by 2030, according to a multi-agency report published Thursday. The recommendations are short of the most aggressive federal directives congressional Republicans feared would be […] The post Biden’s ‘30 by 30’ conservation plan urges collaboration with private landowners appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's budget tackles climate crisis across nearly every federal agency

Budgets are a statement of priorities, and President Biden ’s budget clearly shows everyone in this country that he is prioritizing investing in our people, our economy and our environment. His first budget undoes much of the damage to climate action created by the Trump administration while making essential investments that will help our country transition to a just clean energy economy that works for all.
Congress & CourtsIJR

CNN: Harris Trying To Wash Hands of Border Crisis, Claims It's Not Really Her Job

Vice President Kamala Harris wants you to know that she isn’t really in charge of the border, because if she was, she would have to be held accountable for it. CNN was forced to report this week that Harris’ team is working hard to distance the vice president from the ongoing border crisis, primarily due to the fact that she is receiving a heck of a lot of bad press for not doing anything to help the situation.
Immigrationktvo.com

As Harris heads to Central America, experts warn it could be 'frustrating' trip

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Central America Sunday, as her role as the Biden administration’s point person on addressing migration from Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras continues to stir confusion and criticism in Washington and threatens to undermine her political future. "The...
Environment104.1 WIKY

Summer forecast calls for intensifying drought across American West

(NEW YORK) — The western United States is in the midst of an intensifying drought. In the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, nearly 52% of the western U.S. is in “extreme” or “exceptional drought.”. In parts of California and Nevada, two dry winters in a row, and a very...