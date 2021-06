A Wisconsin pastor who told his congregation to shun the Covid-19 vaccines has been asked by his bishop to step down for his “divisive and ineffective” behaviour.Reverend James Altman of the St James The Less Roman Catholic Church in La Crosse in Wisconsin has accused the Church of “cancelling” him and said he will challenge the decision.The pastor delivered a homily on 23 May and told parishioners that the La Crosse Bishop William Callahan had asked him to resign for being “divisive and ineffective.”Father Altman had, in the past, attracted criticism for his comments. He had claimed, in a viral...