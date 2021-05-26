NFL roster cuts will look different this summer
According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, NFL owners approved changed to the way rosters are cut down over the summer. The initial 53-man rosters will be set 12 days before openers.www.audacy.com
According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, NFL owners approved changed to the way rosters are cut down over the summer. The initial 53-man rosters will be set 12 days before openers.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.https://www.audacy.com/weei