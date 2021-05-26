Cancel
NFL

NFL roster cuts will look different this summer

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago
According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, NFL owners approved changed to the way rosters are cut down over the summer. The initial 53-man rosters will be set 12 days before openers.

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

