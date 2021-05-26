CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Boosted by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.