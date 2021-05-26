Cancel
Galveston, TX

5 Ways to Commemorate Juneteenth in The Palm Beaches

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth is a cultural commemoration acknowledging the end of slavery in the USA. It recognizes the moment on June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger and 1,800 Union Army troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the Civil War had ended and all enslaved persons were free, finally delivering the news of emancipation. The announcement was celebrated the following year in Galveston and has evolved into a nationwide holiday celebrated annually on the third Saturday in June, including with a growing number of events in The Palm Beaches.

